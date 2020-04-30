I will readily admit I’m not a very big NASCAR fan. While I used to watch a lot of the races, silly rule changes such as stage racing, drivers intentionally ramming each other and pack racing that turns superspeedway races into demolition derbies and decides the winner based on more luck than skill has left me jaded.
I can’t tell you the last time I watched a NASCAR race all the way through. However, my eyes will be glued to the television in a few weeks when NASCAR looks to become the first sport in the United States to restart its season after the COVID-19 outbreak.
The sport plans to race in Darlington, South Carolina, on May 17 and 20 and follow that up with races at Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 24 and 27.
The races will be without fans in the stands, and most likely limited crew members, but the cars will still be on the track, racing each other for the win.
It will be a welcome change after two months without live sporting events. We’ve had to watch a litany of classic games rerun on television or even watch athletes play video games of their sport. ESPN has shown NBA players competing against each other in video games, while FOX and NBCSN has shown NASCAR and IndyCar drivers competing in virtual races.
But that looks to be coming to an end. NASCAR will be the first to get going again, but other sports are discussing resuming seasons as well.
The PGA Tour has said it will restart its season June 11 with an event in Fort Worth, Texas. Once again, while I’m not normally someone who watches a lot of golf, I will be tuned in.
Expect both sports to get big ratings, with people who don’t normally care for auto racing or golf still wanting to watch.
In times like this, sports is so much more than who wins a stock car race or a golf tournament. They signify hope for many people who are longing for normalcy after the novel coronavirus put our lives off track.
Millions of Americans have been hunkering down in their homes since mid-March as the virus ripped through the country, making hundreds of thousands sick and killing tens of thousands. The worst of the virus could be behind us though, with the numbers of sick and dead leveling out across the country.
People are seeing a glimmer of hope with the economy in some states, including Alabama, starting to reopen. Sports offers yet another positive thing for people to cling on to in a year that has so far been bleak.
We don’t care if there will be fans in the stands, nor do we care that sports may look very different for the rest of the year. One of the plans Major League Baseball has reportedly looked at is to put teams in three different divisions based on regions and play games at neutral sites within that region.
That doesn’t matter to us, as long as we can see players on the field, the track or the course doing what they do best — entertaining.
COVID-19 has been a black mark on society for the better part of two months. Here’s hoping the worst is behind us and we can start moving carefully toward a brighter future.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
