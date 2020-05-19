I have to admit, this past weekend was the most excited I have been in a while, at least since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world.
March 11 was the day sports started being put on hold due to the pandemic. That was the day the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
The next day, the NCAA announced not only would the NCAA basketball tournament be canceled, but all spring sports would be canceled. By the weekend, sports in the United States were going on a hiatus as the novel coronavirus strengthened its grip and changed everything about everyday life.
It has been a long, depressing two months without sports. But, this past weekend, the sports world continued to arise from its slumber and brought back a bit of normalcy for fans.
There had been a few sports resume playing before this past weekend. The Korea Baseball Organization has been playing since May 5, with some of its games shown on ESPN in the middle of the night. The UFC has staged fights the past two weekends in Jacksonville, Florida.
But the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel started to shine a little brighter last weekend, when three different sports began playing again.
Germany’s soccer league, called the Bundesliga, was the first European sports league to resume operations, as a full schedule was played over the weekend.
The games, of course, took place in empty stadiums, and it was quite interesting to hear the communication between the coaches and players and how it echoed. Even the thump of the feet striking the ball was clearly audible and added an interesting dynamic to the games.
NASCAR and golf were on tap for Sunday. The stock cars raced at Darlington, South Carolina, Sunday afternoon, with no fans in attendance and strict social distancing and safety procedures enacted.
I can’t tell you the last time I watched a NASCAR race from start to finish, but I was glued to the television as Kevin Harvick dominated the race to take his 50th career Cup Series win.
Once the cars got out on the track and started to turn laps, it was just like any other race. You only realized there was something different after the race when Harvick pulled into an empty victory lane and celebrated basically by himself while wearing a protective mask.
NASCAR will race again at Darlington Wednesday before racing at Charlotte, North Carolina, Sunday and Wednesday.
More auto racing will follow in the coming weeks, as IndyCar is set to begin its season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Golf fans also got to enjoy watching some of their favorite players tee off Sunday, with a charity skins game taking place between a team of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson and a team of Ricky Fowler and Matt Wolff.
Yes, it was a bit awkward, as there were only four people on a course with no fans. The lack of noise was downright odd at times, and it was also pretty amusing to watch the players have to carry their own bags just like us regular guys who tee it up on the weekends.
The skins game is just something to whet golf fans’ appetites before the PGA Tour resumes play June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
We still don’t know when the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball will resume, but for now, we’ll have to make due with auto racing, German soccer and in a few weeks, professional golf.
But compared to the dearth of sports over the last two months, I will definitely take it.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
