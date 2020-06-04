It has been a long time since high school athletes were able to get together with their coaches and go through team workouts.
But beginning Monday, most athletes in Limestone County finally got to experience a feeling they hadn’t felt since mid-March, when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When schools closed, the Alabama High School Athletic Association immediately suspended, and ultimately canceled, the spring sports seasons.
It’s been a long two and a half months waiting to see if athletics would resume, but when Gov. Kay Ivey amended the safer-at-home order to include athletics restarting, the AHSAA was given the go-ahead to allow athletes to return to school so long as sanitation and social distancing guidelines were followed.
After originally saying June 8 would be the date to return, the AHSAA revised the date to June 1, and most schools took advantage of it. Some schools, including Ardmore, remained with the July 8 date to begin organized workouts, although Tigers coach P.J. Wright opened up the weight room for players to come and work out at the school if they wished.
Every coach I talked to Tuesday was overjoyed that players were allowed back on campus to work out, even if things were much different than usual.
Although there was not a set limit on how many players could group together, many coaches separated the players into multiple groups, then rotated through weightlifting, outdoor conditioning work, film study and drills.
Each player’s temperatures were checked before they were allowed to enter the athletic facilities and there was an ample supply of masks and hand sanitizer.
Athens High football coach Cody Gross has so many players that he put cones out on the football field 3 yards apart to make sure players maintained social distancing. There were scores of players spread across the 100 yards of the field, which Gross said was unlike anything he had done before. But it was a small price to pay for the joy and excitement of getting the players back together with the coaches.
“It was awesome to get them back,” Gross said. “We have really missed being with them. It’s just awesome to get them back and be around them.”
That sentiment was echoed by everyone, with West Limestone football coach Shelby Davis saying Monday’s first day of workouts was “like Christmas Day.”
There was some fear among people that the entire high school football season would have to be canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
While a second outbreak could still affect the season, for now it looks like there will be Friday night lights in the fall. We may all have to sit 6 feet away from each other and wear masks in order to attend, but that’s a price I’m sure most of us would be willing to pay in order to be able to enjoy the traditional Friday night gridiron battles across the county.
Monday was just the first step in getting back to some sense of normalcy for our local athletes and coaches. There is still a long way to go, but hopefully the excitement felt Monday is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to enjoying high school sports once again.
