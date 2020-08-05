Things haven't been what we previously thought of as normal for a long time. That version of normalcy ended in mid-March when schools, businesses and sports were shut down due to COVID-19.
It's five months later and we still don't seem to be any closer to the pandemic ending. The numbers of new infections and deaths continue to rise across the county, state and nation. However, we are moving forward with what many people have called “a new normal.”
That new normal has been adapted by coaches and players around the county as they prepare for a new sports season.
The new normal includes temperature checks, masks and continuous sanitizing of weight and practice equipment.
Fall sports teams, including football and volleyball, have been working out since early June not even knowing if they would be able to have a season. Surrounding states pushed back their seasons a few weeks, and some states even pushed the fall season back to the winter and spring.
However, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced a couple of weeks ago high school sports would go on as scheduled, with the first football games taking place Thursday, Aug. 20, and the volleyball season tipping off a few days later.
Football teams started practicing last week in just helmets and shorts and continued this week with shoulder pads. With only two weeks left until the season starts, the new normal is starting to feel a little bit like the old normal, with the excitement of a new high school season in the air.
It certainly is an exciting time for us at The News Courier. The beginning of high school football season means another year of working on Blitz magazine. It has been quite a bit different this year as we've had to work around COVID-19 restrictions in order to get pictures and information about each high school football team, cheer squad and marching band.
But, as usual, producing such a high-quality product that can be enjoyed by everyone makes all the work worth it.
Another part of our new normal is Alabama high school football being the top dog in the state for more than a month. Usually, college football is king when it starts up the last week in August. However, the coronavirus has forced the SEC to delay its season until Sept. 26 and play a 10-game conference-only schedule.
So, instead of talking about who Alabama or Auburn is facing on the upcoming Saturday, talk — for at least the first month — will instead be about how our local teams fared on Friday night.
It has not been announced just how many people will be allowed into stadiums to watch the games. Football games in Limestone County generally draw a large crowd, especially for rivalry games such as Elkmont vs. Ardmore or East Limestone vs. West Limestone. However, large crowds have been discouraged during the pandemic, with people being told to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks.
Perhaps, our new normal this fall will be to wear masks and have only 50% capacity at football stadiums across the county. If that is the case, it will be worth it to allow the players to enjoy playing the game they love.
Everyone might not like the new normal we are living in now. I certainly wish things would go back to the way they were before March, when we didn't give a second thought to being in large crowds or shaking hands with others.
But if we want to enjoy things like high school sports, we are going to have to get used to the new normal for now.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
