Continuing her career
Courtesy photo

Clements softball player Janiah Anderson signed Tuesday to accept a scholarship to play college softball at Snead State Community College. She made her decision official at signing ceremony in the school gymnasium surrounded by family and friends. Janiah will be the second member of her family to play college softball. Her sister, LeLe, played at Wallace State Community College before moving on to play at Louisiana-Monroe. With Anderson are, from left, LeLe Anderson, Christie Bedingfield, Ann Blackwell (standing), Jason Anderson and Janice Bedingfield.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you