The high school basketball regular season ends tonight and tournament season is about to fire up early next week.
The basketball postseason is one of the most exciting times of the year in high school sports, as the one-and-done nature of the playoffs makes for compelling storylines.
Athens and Limestone County have traditionally had some strong teams, but it's been a while since a team brought back the blue map from Birmingham.
On the boys side, Limestone County's last state champion was West Limestone in 2015. Tanner previously won the Class 2A titles in 2011 and 2013.
It's been even longer for a local girls team to win the title. The last Limestone girls state champion was Tanner, which won the 2A state title in 2011. Clements won the 2A title the previous season, in 2010.
The last city schools championship was Athens' back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003.
Local teams have come close the past few years. Tanner makes a nearly annual trip to the state tournament but has fallen short the past two seasons, losing in the semifinals both years.
West Limestone came close to winning another championship last year, advancing to the Class 4A state title game before falling to Talladega.
County teams have been knocking on the door of a state championship, but could this be the year they finally knock it down?
The team with the best chance to bring home a state championship might just be the Athens girls. The Golden Eagles are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A and sport a 22-3 record, having won 18 of their last 19 games.
Athens' success starts on the defensive end. The Golden Eagles only allowed two opponents to score more than 40 points in a game this season. Even though Athens doesn't score a lot of points, that hasn't mattered with the amount of defense they are constantly able to play.
On the boys side, West Limestone's season is progressing much like last season's did. The Wildcats started off slowly and took a while to even get over .500. But they are playing their best basketball of the season now, having won six of their last seven games, including a 53-26 victory over Tanner earlier this week. West is always going to play strong defense. If they can keep from going through a scoring drought, the Wildcats will be a very dangerous team in the postseason.
But the boys team with the best chance to bring home a blue map might just be East Limestone. The Indians are definitely the most talented team in the county and proved that with a dominant performance in the Limestone County Tournament, winning two games by a combined 36 points.
The duo of Austin Harvell and Xavier Griffith is a matchup nightmare for any team, with both players able to handle the ball, shoot well and post up inside. And if one misses a shot, the other is usually there to grab the offensive rebound.
East Limestone advanced to the Class 5A Northeast Regional Tournament last year but fell one victory short of the state tourney.
The Indians have a great chance to not only advance to state but bring Limestone County back its first state championship in a while.
No matter what happens, it's going to be a fun few weeks. Here's hoping it's a successful few weeks for our local teams.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com
