One of the highlights of the Limestone County sports year happens next week, as the six county schools will gather at West Limestone to see who is the top boys and girls basketball teams in the county.
The varsity portion of the Limestone County Tournament begins Monday, and will continue throughout the week until champions are crowned in middle school, junior varsity and varsity girls and boys Saturday.
Limestone County teams have played each other throughout the season to determine the tournament seedings, and the teams now know their seeds and opponents as the tournament bracket was released Monday.
East Limestone has showed its dominance so far this season in county games, as both the girls and boys teams will be the top seeds in their respective tournaments after going undefeated against county opposition this season.
East Limestone’s girls won the tournament in 2017, but were upset by Ardmore in the semifinals last season as the Tigers took home their first county tournament championship since 2002 after defeating Tanner 50-37 in the championship game.
East Limestone’s boys made the final last season as the top seed, but lost 46-44 to Tanner in the final. The Indians are looking to get some revenge as they could possibly face the Rattlers in the final once again.
The varsity portion of the tournament tips off at 1:45 p.m. Monday, with fifth-seeded Clements taking on No. 4 seed Ardmore in the first game of the girls tournament.
The first game of the boys tournament follows at 3 p.m., with fifth-seeded taking on No. 4 seed Ardmore.
Tuesday’s games feature the No. 3 vs. No. 6 seeds in both the girls and boys tournaments. No. 6 seed Elkmont will take on third-seeded Tanner in the girls game at 5:45 p.m., with sixth-seeded Clements facing off against No. 3 seed Tanner in the boys game at 7:15.
The top teams in each tournament begin play Thursday in the first semifinal games, with East Limestone’s girls taking on the winner of the Clements-Ardmore game at 5:45 p.m. and the East boys facing either West Limestone or Ardmore in the boys game at 7:15.
The second semifinal games take place Friday night. No. 2 seed West Limestone will take on either Elkmont or Tanner in the girls tournament at 5:45 p.m. with No. 2 seed Elkmont facing either Clements or Tanner in the boys tournament at 7:15.
The championship games take place Saturday. The varsity girls championship will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the varsity boys championship following at 5.
Prior to those two games will be the middle school and junior varsity championship games. The middle school girls championship game is at 10 a.m., followed by the middle school boys at 11:15. The junior varsity girls championship game is at 12:45 p.m. and the junior varsity boys championship game will take place at 2.
Admission to the tournament is $5 per person daily.
