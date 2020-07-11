Weeks after registration began for the rescheduled Alabama State Games, the decision was made to cancel the games entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The games were originally scheduled for June 12-14, but were postponed to July 31-Aug. 2 due to the pandemic. However, Alabama State Games CEO and President Ron Creel said due to the recent growth of the novel coronavirus in the state, it is not possible to keep the athletes, families, coaches and officials safe.
In a press release, the State Games said it took the advice of its medical director, Dr. James Robinson, in canceling the games.
“Testing of 4,500 individuals spread out over three counties at 30 different venues is not feasible,” the release said. “The Alabama State Games had hoped that the virus would be more contained at this point, and that the games could go on.”
The Olympic-style games annually attract athletes from throughout the state to compete in more than 25 sports. The regional event was to be hosted by the cities of Dothan, Ozark and Enterprise, and Houston, Dale and Coffee counties.
Organizers said the event would return to the Wiregrass area in both 2021 and 2022, with an option for a third year in 2023.
“The cooperation between the cities and counties in the Wiregrass area has been outstanding,” Creel said. “Visit Dothan has been instrumental in helping the Alabama State Games come to the Wiregrass. We look forward to working with them over the next two years.”
The Alabama State Games said it will fully refund any entry fees that were paid prior to the cancellation. Checks will be sent out beginning July 20, the release said.
