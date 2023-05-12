A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday, May 12, has caused road blockage. The left southbound lane on Interstate 65 near the 358 mile marker, in Limestone County is currently closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
breaking
Crash blocks part of I-65 south in Limestone County
- ALEA
-
-
