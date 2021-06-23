Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher Cooper Criswell was named Double-A South Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 20, 2021.
The award is the first of Criswell’s professional career. Fellow Rocket City starter Kyle Tyler was named Pitcher of the Week on May 30.
Criswell made one start last week against the Biloxi Shuckers, pitching Wednesday, June 16. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up just three hits and walking none while recording 14 strikeouts to earn his third win of the season in a 3-0 Trash Pandas shutout win.
Criswell has a 3-3 record with a 3.55 ERA with only four walks and 52 strikeouts in his seven starts.
