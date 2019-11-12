Nicolas Ulrich was running for more than just himself at the Class 1A-2A state meet Saturday. He was running for the entire Athens Bible School boys cross country program.
Ulrich did the team proud by taking home the individual state championship with a victory at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Lawrence County.
The ABS senior took a comfortable victory in the race, winning by 25 seconds. Ulrich finished with a time of 16:43.18, while second-place finisher Gabe Ferrel, of Whitesburg Christian, finished in a time of 17:08.52. Ulrich was competing as an individual, as Athens Bible didn't compete in the team competition.
“It was pretty emotional because at sectionals our team didn't qualify (for the state meet), so it was more than just me running for the state title by myself,” Ulrich said. “I was doing it for the guys who ran with me all year, my other seniors. And it really was just a relief when I got across that line.”
Ulrich, who has been running cross country at Athens Bible since the seventh grade, said he was proud to be able to finish his senior year with a state championship.
“That's six years of running,” Ulrich said. “I'm glad that it led to (a championship).”
Lindsay Lane Christian's Brady Anderson also had a great race with a top-10 finish. Anderson finished eighth in a time of 17:38.46. Lindsay Lane finished sixth out of 16 teams in the team competition.
Tanner placed ninth in the team competition. The Rattlers were led by Richard Rosas, who came home in 29th place in a time of 18:27.08.
In the 1A-2A girls race, Lindsay Lane eighth-grader Sydney Perkins was the top local finisher, placing 11th overall in a time of 21:54.16. She led the Lions to a ninth-place finish in the team event. Athens Bible came home 10th in the team event. The Trojans were led by Jesse Green, who came home 64th overall in a time of 24:00.96.
Tanner's Yami Mendoza competed as an individual and placed 49th with a time of 23:28.81.
Limestone County had another top-10 finish in the Class 4A girls race, as West Limestone's Katie Serrato came in sixth in a time of 20:17.95. West Limestone finished 11th in the team competition. Cassidy Winter was the next Wildcats finisher, as she placed 36th in a time of 22:03.61.
Elkmont's Claudia Allen ran as an individual and finished 41st in a time of 22:15.58. Elkmont's Alex Kuntz competed as an individual in the 4A boys division and finished 78th with a time of 18:45.15.
There were no teams competing in Class 5A, although Ardmore freshman Carter Richardson came home 66th with a time of 18:37.95.
The top local team finish came in the Class 6A boys division, as Athens came in fifth out of 22 teams. The Golden Eagles were led by Guy Greenhaw, who came home 13th in a time of 16:24.48, the fastest time of any local runner at the state meet.
Elijah Frankel also had a top-20 finish, coming home 19th in a time of 16:54.49. Matthew Waldron, Josh Jurhs and Joshua Simmons scored points for the Golden Eagles in helping them to their fifth-place finish.
Athens came home 10th in the 6A girls team competition. Eighth-grader Ella Marlowe was the Golden Eagles' top finisher, placing 42nd in a time of 21:05.98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.