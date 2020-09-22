Cooler weather greeted runners in Huntsville this past weekend for the Southern Showcase, which took place at John Hunt Park and featured hundreds of runners around North Alabama.
The meet was broken into large and small-school divisions, with multiple races in each division.
The local runner with the fastest time was Lindsay Lane Christian's Henry Woodall, who finished ninth in the Boys Small School A race with a time of 18:23.32. West Limestone's top finisher in that race was Aidan Webster, who placed 32nd with a time of 19:57.92.
The next-fastest local boys finisher was Athens High's Jake Collins. Collins finished 75th out of 174 runners in the Boys Large School B race with a time of 18:52.59. Jonathan Williams finished 89th for Athens in the race with a time of 19:03.73, while Golden Eagles teammate Gilman Griggs finished 93rd with a time of 19:09.52.
The Boys Small School B race was won by Athens Bible's Jack Bradford, who finished in a time of 19:45.40. His teammate Eli Fortenberry was ninth with a time of 21:23.65.
West Limestone teammates Ashton Parmley and Karson Crouch finished 17th and 18th with times of 22:42.83 and 22:42.95, respectively. Bradford and Fortenberry helped Athens Bible finish third in the team competition.
Athens runners competed in the Boys Large School C race, with Ty Porter being the Golden Eagles' top finisher. Porter placed 38th with a time of 21:01.64. Teammate Cade Reynolds was right behind with a time of 21:02.57, while Wyatt Simms finished with a time of 21:03.91.
West Limestone's Katie Serrato blew away the field in the Girls Small School B race, winning by nearly two minutes. Serrato won with a time of 21:30.29. Athens Bible's Jessie Green was fourth in the race with a time of 23:41.17, while West Limestone's Seianna Marbut was seventh with a time of 24:31.82 and Athens Bible's Jolie Green was eighth with a time of 24:32.00.
In the Girls Small School A race, Lindsay Lane Christian's Sydney Perkins was the top local finisher, placing 10th with a time of 23:03.15. Her teammate Ruby Callan was not far behind in 15th with a time of 23:27.84.
In the Girls Large School B race, Athens High's Ella Romine was the top local runner, finishing 22nd with a time of 22:05.83. Ardmore's Addison Tiemann was 25th with a time of 22:14.77, while Athens' Abbie Ogles was 28th with a time of 22:26.09.
Athens was ninth out of 16 teams in the team competition.
