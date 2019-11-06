Numerous local cross country teams and runners will compete in the state cross country meet Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park outside of Moulton.
Teams qualified at sectional meets last weekend. Runners could also qualify as individuals if their team didn't qualify in the team competition.
Athens Bible School's girls team qualified in Class 1A. Runners who will participate are Hannah Britnell, Anna Beth Burns, Kaleigh Butler, Kaylee Carter, Jessie Green, Jolie Green, Mallory Hall, Tanner Ledbetter, Lillian Moss and Claire Sandlin.
Athens Bible's Nicolas Ulrich and Christopher Waddell also qualified as individuals in the boys 1A race.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy's boys and girls teams qualified in Class 1A as well. Natalie Furlong, Marissa Lopez, Arin LouAllen, Sydney Perkins and Sophia Thackston will take part in the girls race, while Brady Anderson, Lucas Burt, Michael Kitchen, Jason Lopez, Xander Morrow, Adam Rich, Griffin Turner, Riley Ward and Henry Woodall will compete in the boys race.
The Tanner High School boys team qualified in Class 2A. Dylan East, Luis Garcia, Rodrigo Lagunas, Leonardo Rosas, Richard Rosas, Gonzalo Rubio, Josue Rubio, Frankie Vicente, Franklin Vicente and Nehemias Vicente will compete in the race. Tanner's Yami Mendoza qualified as an individual in the girls race.
In Class 3A, Clements High School's boys team qualified from its sectional meet. Colts runners include Andrew Bates, Matthew Beana, Ethan Braden, Riley Dickey, Brayden Duncan, Zac Jones, Jay Kolasa and Alex Kraus.
West Limestone High School's girls team qualified in Class 4A, with Chailey Adams, Seianna Marbut, Ashly Romero, Katie Serrato, Vanessa Vargas Nava and Cassidy Winter set to take part.
Elkmont High School didn't have a team qualify in Class 4A, but Claudia Allen, Ziri Burnman Voss and Guadalupe Salgado will compete as individuals in the girls race, while Alex Kuntz will compete as an individual in the boys race.
Only one local runner will compete in Class 5A, as Ardmore High School's Carter Richardson qualified as an individual in the boys race.
Athens High School had both its boys and girls teams qualify in Class 6A, and will have 10 runners competing in each race. In the girls race, Hannah Deutschmann, Avery Dumas, Anna Jenkins, Caroline Mallette, Ella Marlowe, Abbie Ogles, Kate Preston, Rosemary Rink, Ella Romine and Cynthia Vielma will compete.
In the boys race, Jake Collins, Luis Diaz, Elijah Frankel, Guy Greenhaw, Gilman Griggs, Drew Grose, Josh Jurhs, Asa Savoie, Joshua Simmons and Matthew Waldron will participate.
A total of 2,108 runners are registered to compete in the state meet.
