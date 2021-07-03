According to Danny Anderson, his life can be defined in one sentence: “A ball, a boy and an opportunity.” The latest opportunity came on May 11 when he was hired as the Athens Golden Eagles varsity boys basketball coach.
As an Elkmont High School alumnus and Limestone County native, Anderson can’t imagine being anywhere else.
“Athens is a job that I always wanted. Growing up in Limestone County and being from the area was important for me and my family,” he said. “They always said find jobs that you think are good jobs, circle those and find two or three that this is where you want to be at. When I first started in my career, Athens was a job I highlighted because it’s a great community, it’s a great town and there’s a lot of possibilities. It was a no-brainer for me.”
Anderson comes to Athens with an extensive basketball background. He played basketball at Elkmont High School and graduated in 1998. He had several offers out of high school to play basketball collegiately but decided to stay in the area where he played for the Warhawks basketball team at Calhoun Community College.
From there, he went out to Hutchison, Kansas, and then transferred to Midland College in Midland, Texas.
In his time at Midland College he played on the same team as current Baylor men’s basketball assistant coach Alvin Brooks, current assistant coach at the University of Houston Quannas White and former NBA player Jerome Beasley.
“It meant a lot to me to be a small town kid from Elkmont to be able to go to Texas and play,” Anderson said. “It really helped me mature, grow and develop as a person.”
In his final two years at the collegiate level he attended the University of North Alabama, where he was able to continue to play the sport he loved. He started his junior and senior years, and most importantly, got his teaching degree.
“I’m the only person in my immediate family to ever graduate high school, so I’m the only person in my immediate family to go to college and finish,” Anderson said.
Anderson will be a physical education teacher at Athens High School.
“I just think sports teach you so many life lessons about working hard, being committed, being accountable and being responsible that play a big part of your life on how one day when you’re a father, husband, an employee, and provide you the things that you need to do to be successful,” he said. “It’s really given me an avenue and it’s allowed me to go places, meet people and have relationships that I never could attain other than through athletics. Sports have been the backbone of my life.”
He attributes the qualities that have shaped him as a man to the many coaches he has had, especially his former high school coach Steve Britton.
“He was a father figure to me. He was more than my high school coach,” Anderson said. “I hope one day when my career is over, I hope that I have a lot of people can say the same about me.”
Being that father figure on the sideline has gotten him to where he is today from previous head coaching stints at Fort Payne, Hazel Green and most recently Kate Duncan Smith DAR School.
“I've got a son that’s going to be involved in our rec leagues,” Anderson said. “I have got an interest not only in the high school kids but just developing the program and taking it a step further just so I can start developing those relationships with those kids and those families.”
Those relationships form on the sideline as a coach for Anderson, but even more so as a teacher and just being around the community.
“Our kids at Athens High School, even if they don’t play sports, they need somebody they can talk to, they need somebody they can go to, so I think just being transparent and being available,” he said. “I’m only coaching for about three or fourth months out of the year, but I really enjoy being around the kids and I really enjoy getting to know not only my players but the kids in Athens in general.”
Anderson takes over for Charles Burkett, who only served as head coach for one season on the sidelines for Athens. Anderson wants to make clear to the Limestone County community and the Athens faithful that he’s in this for the long haul and will do everything in his power to put the Golden Eagles boys basketball team back on top.
“I have moved around a lot. Every move that I have made has always been with the thought that this move will be my last stop, and this is, by far, the only place I want to go and the only place I want to be,” he said. “I think Athens High School is the best job in the state of Alabama. I want the community to know how honored and humbled I am to know that I’m leading this program.
Anderson said the position is something he holds in high regard and takes very seriously.
“I’m going to work as hard as I can to continue moving Athens forward,” he said.
Anderson knows there’s a lot of work to be done with his team from now until tip off in the fall, but it’s a lot more than wins and losses, it’s about family.
“I want a team that’s going to be a real gritty team, a team that loves each other,” he said. “We talk about everything we do as a family atmosphere, and I want the kids to play for the name that’s on that chest. It’s not about who they are as an individual, but I want them to understand that there’s so many people in our community that’s going to support us at games and financially support us. I want them to take pride in who we are and where we’re at.”
As for the style of play he will coach, it’s all about fundamentals.
“Fundamentals can’t win you a state championship, but you can’t win without them,” Anderson said. “We've just got to do all the little things the right way.”
For Anderson, that right way led him down U.S. 31 North to Athens High School.
“Outside of Jesus Christ and my family, Athens is right there,” Anderson said. “I take a lot of pride in how I do things, the way I do things, and I’m just very honored and blessed.”
