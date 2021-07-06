The Rocket City Trash Pandas first baseman David MacKinnon has been named Double-A South Player of the Month for June and the MAG Aerospace Trash Pandas Player of the Month.
The Double-A South award is the first monthly honor of his professional career.
In over 21 games in June, MacKinnon had the highest batting average of any player in the league with a .377, an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of 1.041, and doubles with eight. He finished second with an on-base percentage of .443 in June and a slugging percentage of .597. He tallied 29 hits, 46 total bases and 15 RBIs.
To this point in the season, MacKinnon is batting .331 with six home runs and 26 RBIs. He has recorded at least one hit in 34 of his 39 games. He currently leads all of Double-A South in batting average, on-base percentage (.415) and an OPS of .949.
MacKinnon is now in his fifth season, all of which has come with the Los Angeles Angels minor league system. The 2021 season is his first at the Double-A level after being drafted in the 32nd round of 2017 MLB Draft.
