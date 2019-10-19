East Limestone senior running back D.J. Davis wasn't going to let his team lose another late second half lead.
With the Indians clinging to a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Davis raced away for a 56-yard touchdown run with 2:35 remaining to seal a 30-21 win over Brewer.
The late touchdown was the icing on the cake for Davis, who rushed for a career-high 270 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
East Limestone was dominant on the ground. The Indians rushed for 363 yards and had 453 total yards compared to Brewer's 227 total yards. Brewer was held to just 14 yards rushing in the game.
Brewer got on the scoreboard first with a 1-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Styles early in the first quarter, but East quickly answered with a 1-yard run by T.J. Tyson. However, the extra point was blocked, which kept Brewer out in front 7-6.
That changed with 4:18 remaining in the second quarter, as Syrus James made a 22-yard field goal that gave East a 9-7 lead it would carry into halftime.
The Indians expanded the lead to 16-7 in the third quarter on a 32-yard touchdown run by Davis before a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw each team score 14 points.
Brewer started the fourth-quarter scoring with a Johnathan Morgan 1-yard run in the first minute, but East answered with Dillon Parris' 1-yard scoring plunge a few minutes later. Brewer closed to within 23-21 with 5:13 remaining thanks to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Devin Weathers to Jake Lawrence, but Davis sealed the Indians' victory with his long touchdown run three minutes later.
It was the second consecutive victory for East Limestone (3-5, 2-4 Class 5A, Region 8), while Brewer (3-5, 2-4) has lost five of its last six games.
East Limestone will travel to play Guntersville next Friday in its final region game of the season.
