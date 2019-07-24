This is the fourth in a series of stories highlighting each local football program's preparation for the upcoming season. While fall practice won't start for a few more weeks, each team has been preparing for the season in the weight room and on the conditioning field.
Shelby Davis is a busy man. Not only is he about to begin his second year as the head coach of the West Limestone football program, he is also in the process of building a house.
In many ways, the house is a metaphor for the football program he's trying to build.
“I told my buddies, 'Don't ever try to build a house and a football program at the same time,'” Davis said. “If you want something done right, you've got to do it yourself. That's true in many different things.”
As he enters his second season at West Limestone, Davis is excited about the state of the Wildcats program. He said a full offseason workout and conditioning program will make a big difference as West attempts to improve on a 4-6 record last season.
“Last year, I didn't have a chance to get in my full offseason weightlifting program, and the weight room is where you build character, discipline and toughness. We are so much stronger this year, and these guys have really bought in. They are pushing each other to get better and stronger. We had 10 guys over 400 pounds on squats, and three guys go 500 pounds or more. They aren't satisfied; they always want to do more.”
Davis also said familiarity with players and coaching staff should be a huge positive for the 2019 season.
“I didn't even have a full staff last year,” Davis said. “This offseason, we've been able to acquire some coaches, and they're all on the same page. They're all here for the kids, and (they) are really working hard. I feel like we've got a really great staff.”
Many times, when a new head coach takes over a program, some of the assistant coaches from the previous year will stay at the school. However, in West Limestone's case, every single coach in 2018 was different than in 2017, which took some time for the players to get used to.
“We were about to kick off (in the first game) last season, and I didn't have a clue what was about to happen,” Davis said. “Our players didn't know us, and we didn't know them. Knowing who you're working with goes a long way. You've got to know the kids, who they respond to, what motivates them and what's going on in their lives. The better relationship you have with them, the more you can get out of them.”
So with a new staff and a full offseason under his belt, Davis feels like the 2019 West Limestone football season can be one of success.
“I'm so proud of these guys and the work they have put in,” Davis said. “We're just ready to see them play.”
