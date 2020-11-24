Decision made: Athens' Bachus commits to Wake Forest

Caroline Bachus might not have been able to visit the Wake Forest campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she felt so strongly about the school after speaking with the coaches and doing a virtual visit, she knew that's where she wanted to play college basketball.
Bachus, a 6-foot-2 junior at Athens High School, committed to the ACC program last week, announcing it via her Twitter account. She chose Wake Forest over numerous major conference programs, including Ole Miss, which was the first to offer her a scholarship after her eighth-grade season.
Bachus said even though the coronavirus pandemic affected recruiting, she felt Wake Forest, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was the place for her.
“I built a really good relationship with them over the past year,” Bachus said. “I really got to know the head coach, and I'm really excited to be going there. It's a great college in a great town, and it's really not that far for me compared to other schools I was looking at. I really like their culture and what they do.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on-campus recruiting and in-person visits for Division I schools have been suspended until April. This didn't allow Bachus to visit many colleges in person, which she said made the recruiting process more difficult.
“The hardest part about all of this was COVID, because you can't visit anywhere,” she said. “All I can do is virtual visits, and that's just not the same. But the past couple of weeks, I've been praying and talking to my family about it, and (Wake Forest) is where I knew I wanted to be. I just felt like there is something special about Wake Forest.”
Bachus will finally get to visit the campus next weekend. She is taking a trip with her family to go on their own time to tour the campus and attend the Demon Deacons' football game against Miami.
“We're going to do our own thing and get a feel for the campus,” she said.
Bachus started her high school career at West Limestone. She transferred to Athens for her sophomore season. She was a Class 4A All-State selection as a freshman at West Limestone while averaging 19 points and 14 rebounds per game.
Last year at Athens, Bachus was a second-team Class 6A All-State selection while averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds per game, which helped the Golden Eagles advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament.
Athens girls basketball coach Eddie Murphree said despite all of Bachus' accolades, her best attribute is her team-first attitude.
“She cares about her teammates,” Murphree said. “That's her No. 1 quality, and that trait is hard to find. She wants them to have success and wants the team to have success. I don't know what role she'll have at Wake Forest, but she can accept any role that she is given because of how unselfish she is.”
It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Bachus. She has battled back from two major knee injuries. She tore her ACL in both her knees. The first tear came before her eighth-grade season, while the second came in the final game of her freshman season.
“I had the best support from my parents and coaches, and honestly, that's how I got through it,” Bachus said. “It was super mentally challenging, because when you can't play and you're just watching your teammates, it sucks. But I learned a lot about myself in those times. It's been hard, but it taught me hard work because I had to battle back from two injuries.”
Bachus is enjoying life at Athens and can relax a little bit now that she knows where she will be playing college basketball.
“When I moved here last year, everyone (at Athens) was so welcoming, and that made my sophomore year a great experience,” she said. “This year, I feel our chemistry is even better. We're on a roll, and everything has been really good so far. I can relax now and just play without having to worry about college. Knowing I'm going to a great place with great people is super exciting.”
