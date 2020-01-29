Defense, 3-pointers key for Clements in win

Clements coach Paul Wilson is used to coaching a frantic, pressing style of basketball, but it hasn't always been possible in his first year with the Colts due to a limited roster and players learning his system.
But with the season winding down, it appears the Colts are beginning to pick it up. Tuesday night's game against East Lawrence was a perfect example. The Colts harassed the Eagles into turnover after turnover, which led to an easy 68-34 victory.
“This style we're playing is how I've wanted to play all year but haven't been able to because I only had eight girls,” Wilson said. “When I was at Danville, that's how we wanted to play and how we always played. To me, it's the best style to play.”
The pressure defense didn't kick in immediately Tuesday. East Lawrence was able to find some open shots and knock down several 3-pointers to keep the score close. But Clements went on a 3-point shooting barrage, hitting eight triples in the first half to take a 43-24 halftime lead.
“You look at our stats and we're shooting 29% from two and 24% from three, so that tells me we need to shoot more threes,” Wilson said. “We missed our first six, and before we'd have quit shooting them, but we kept shooting tonight, and I think we made eight out of our next 10.”
Clements opened the second half with a defensive clinic, forcing turnovers on five consecutive East Lawrence possessions. Three of them were underneath the basket and led to two layups and two free throws. Two more steals led to two more layups in the third quarter as Clements opened up a 53-28 lead. Clements led 58-32 after three quarters and quickly pushed the lead to 30 points in the fourth, which led to a running clock the remainder of the game.
Clements had balanced scoring across the roster. Emma Lovett led the team with 13 points, while Anslee Gordon scored 12. Hannah Miller and Jenny Trent each scored nine, while Janiah Anderson chipped in eight.
Wilson said it helped adding five younger players to the varsity roster this week, with two of them being added to the playing rotation.
“To play this style of basketball, you've got to have two kinds of kids — kids who can run and kids who can hustle,” Wilson said. “I looked at the 10 I had, and I had seven runners and three hustlers. So, you can play that style, and we did. I think kids want to play like this, and I think people want to see ballgames like this. I'm excited for our future. I think our best days are still ahead.”
Boys
Clements 50, East Lawrence 20
The last time Clements played East Lawrence, the Colts had to sweat out a 74-72 victory. There was no such drama Tuesday night; the Colts had no problems cruising to a 30-point victory.
Clements was in control from the opening tip and raced to a 15-3 lead after one quarter. The Colts took a 25-13 lead into halftime but blew the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the Eagles 15-1. They kept up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter and allowed only seven total points in the second half.
J.T. Farrar led the way for Clements offensively with 13 points, while Dylan Patrick, Shane Starnes and Miles Fleming each scored seven points for the Colts.
East Lawrence was led by Peyton Kelly with seven points.
