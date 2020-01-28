Defense does it: Athens clinches 1st in area with victory

The Athens girls basketball team has prided itself on defense this season. But Monday night's game against Muscle Shoals was on another level from even the Golden Eagles' lofty defensive standards.
Athens dominated Muscle Shoals on the defensive end of the court, holding the Trojans to by far their lowest point total of the season in a 35-22 victory.
“To hold Muscle Shoals to 22 points, that's a heck of a job,” Athens coach Eddie Murphree said. “The reason we've got such a good defensive team is we've got 10 girls in that locker room who put the name on the front of their jersey before the name on the back. They will sacrifice whatever it takes to get a W.”
Muscle Shoals junior guard Sara Puckett may have offers from more than 30 schools, including nearly every SEC school, but she was made to look pedestrian by a swarming Athens defense. It featured two senior guards who pressure the ball, Alaina Taylor and Nahriyah Taylor, and a defensive stopper inside, sophomore Caroline Bachus, who holds several SEC offers herself.
Puckett scored just four points, with two of those coming in the final seconds with the game already decided. Puckett was barely more effective the first time the two teams met Jan 17, scoring a mere seven points in a 48-46 Athens victory.
“Sara is a great player, and we held her to four points and seven in the last game,” Bachus said. “For us to do that well on defense and hold them to such a low score feels great. That's our goal, stop them and give it all we've got.”
Bachus was a menace in the paint. She finished the game with five blocked shots but also caused Muscle Shoals players to alter their shots to try to shoot over her 6-foot-3-inch frame. It led to a lot of missed shots, which Bachus then cleaned up with 11 rebounds. She also added 13 points on the offensive end to lead all scorers, although she was disappointed with her offensive output after the game.
“It's hard to play defense when you miss literally everything you shoot, but we just have to keep playing hard,” Bachus said. “Our shots didn't fall as much as we wanted them to, but we were able to keep playing hard on defense and get the win.”
Athens led 10-7 after one quarter and took an 18-15 lead into halftime.
Bachus made her first field goal of the game, a 3-pointer with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter to give Athens a 25-17 lead. She then hit two free throws to put the Golden Eagles up 27-19. Athens held the ball the final 1:45 of the third quarter to take the eight-point lead into the final quarter.
Athens turned the defense up to another level in the fourth quarter. Muscle Shoals was completely incapable of scoring against the swarming Golden Eagles defense.
Between the ball pressure applied by Timmons and Taylor and the inside post presence by Bachus, Muscle Shoals was powerless to cut into the Athens lead.
Neither team scored the first 3:45 of the final quarter before a layup by Bachus put Athens up by 10 points. Jordyn Bailey added two free throws before Bachus and Timmons scored baskets in the final two minutes to put the Golden Eagles up by 15. Muscle Shoals could only score a single free throw in the quarter before Puckett scored a meaningless basket with 3 seconds left in the game to set the final score.
Timmons had 11 points, six assists and five steals for Athens. Taylor scored only three points, but her defensive effort on the perimeter was a big key to the victory.
Athens (21-3) finished area play with a perfect 4-0 record and will host the area tournament.
“We've got a special group of ladies," Murphree said. "It was a well-earned victory tonight, and I'm proud of them getting to host the area tournament. They deserve this success.”
Boys
Muscle Shoals 70, Athens 47
Muscle Shoals pulled away in the fourth quarter to take a 23-point victory over Athens in a Class 6A, Area 15 game Monday night.
The Trojans led much of the game, pulling out to a 37-27 halftime advantage. The Trojans expanded the lead to 13 points after three quarters and then outscored the Golden Eagles 15-5 in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Jaden Jude led Athens with 14 points, while Tokie Porter scored 11 and Braden Gross tallied 10.
Muscle Shoals was led by Ty Smith with 25 points and Mikey McIntosh with 18.
