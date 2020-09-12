The Athens defense gave up some yards, but refused to let Hazel Green in the end zone, as the Golden Eagles took a 22-0 victory Friday night.
Hazel Green drove inside Athens territory four different times, but were turned back each time, three times on downs and a fourth when the first half expired.
Two of Hazel Green's drives went inside the Athens 10, but the Golden Eagles stopped the Trojans on downs at the 10-yard line in the third quarter and the 8-yard line in the fourth.
Athens didn't have a whole lot of offense of its own, but capitalized on its scoring opportunities, with Jordan Scott throwing three touchdown passes.
The first two scoring tosses came in the first quarter. Scott hooked up with Avonte Thompson for a 24-yard score to cap Athens' first possession and added the 2-point conversion with a pass to Bryant Grisham. Scott then tossed an 8-yard scoring pass to Shelomoh late in the first quarter to give the Golden Eagles a 15-0 lead after Heath Carden's extra point.
Athens' scored its final touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Scott to Dylan Roper. That was all the points the Athens defense would need.
Athens improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 6A, Region 8. The Golden Eagles will travel to Muscle Shoals next Friday in another big region contest.
