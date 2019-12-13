Defense leads East Limestone to area win

East Limestone has several tall, athletic players who are capable of lighting up the scoreboard on any given night. But Thursday, in a key Class 5A, Area 16 game against Madison Academy, it was the defense that led the Indians to a victory.
East Limestone dominated the paint and didn't allowed the Mustangs to score more than 10 points in any quarter as the Indians rolled to a 52-35 victory. East improved to 9-3 overall and 3-0 in area play, while Madison Academy fell to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in the area.
“(Madison Academy) does a good job of running their offense,” East Limestone coach Fred Steger said. “What we had to do is play good, disciplined position defense, and the guys followed the game plan. We knew it was going to be difficult guarding them, but the guys were really focused and did a great job of staying intense and communicating.”
East Limestone led 13-9 after one quarter but outscored Madison Academy 12-6 in the second quarter to take a 10-point halftime lead.
R.J. Duncan scored five quick points to start the third quarter, giving East a 30-15 lead, but Madison Academy's Spencer Nickles hit a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 35-25 with 1:25 remaining.
However, those were the last points the Mustangs would score for more than six minutes, as East Limestone went on a 13-0 run to basically seal the game.
Steger said East Limestone was able to use its size advantage over the Mustangs to its advantage and do a good job moving on the offensive end to get open shots.
“When you've got players like Austin Harvell and Xavier Griffin, we've got to be able to get the ball inside, and they can also come outside as well,” Steger said. “We try to use it to our advantage and just keep the ball moving to find shots. We know a lot of teams are going to double-team them or deny them the ball, so the other guys have to step up and be able to make some shots as well.”
Harvell started the run with a 3-point play in the final seconds of the third quarter, then had a titanic dunk early in the fourth to put a punctuation mark on the victory.
The senior standout led East Limestone with 21 points and 12 rebounds. After playing last season while recovering from a knee injury, Harvell is 100% this year, and his play has improved as well, Steger said.
“He has really worked hard in the offseason this summer, and then in the fall workouts,” Steger said of Harvell. “He really improved his ball-handling skills, and he always had good vision of the floor. But at the same time, his defense on the perimeter has been a big plus for us.”
Kris McNeill had eight points for the Indians, while Xavier Griffith and D.J. Davis each tallied seven. Madison Academy was led by Nickles with 16 points.
Girls
Madison Academy 66, East Limestone 42
Madison Academy outscored East Limestone by 25 points over the second and third quarters to run away with a Class 5A, Area 16 victory Thursday night.
The Mustangs led 14-9 after one quarter but expanded the lead to 33-18 at halftime and pulled away even farther in the third quarter, leading by as many as 28 points before cruising to victory in the fourth quarter.
Jirah Rogers led East Limestone (8-1 overall, 1-1 area) with 26 points, while Bryanna Johnson chipped in with eight.
Madison Academy (9-2, 2-0) was led by Destinee McGhee with 17 points.
