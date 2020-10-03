East Limestone's offense wasn't able to get a lot going for much of the game, but the Indians defense came to the rescue to hold Lawrence County scoreless in the fourth quarter of a 20-13 victory.
The win puts East Limestone at 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Class 5A, Region 8 play. The Indians clinched a playoff spot with the win, and can secure a first-round home playoff game with a win over Ardmore next Thursday.
East began the game on fire, scoring twice in the first four minutes of the game. A long play in the first seconds of the game put the Indians in scoring position, and Jordan Gardner cashed it in with a 1-yard touchdown run just 22 seconds into the game.
East scored against on its next possession, as Jed Sutherland scored on a 31-yard run that put the Indians up 14-0 after Syrus James' extra point.
While East Limestone couldn't score anymore in the first quarter, the Indians looked as if they were going to add another touchdown right before halftime when they drove inside the Red Devils 10-yard line.
However, Allen Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the half to cut East's lead to 14-7.
Lawrence County's offense finally got in the end zone late in the third quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brody Sparks to Garrett Lee. Critically though, the extra point attempt failed, which kept East on top by a point.
East Limestone's offense finally got going again, and added to its lead when Kollin Swart scored on a 9-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
That was all the Indians needed, as East Limestone's defense held Lawrence County scoreless in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
The key to the win was the East defense shutting down Sparks. The Red Devils quarterback completed just 12 of 32 passes for 189 yards and two interceptions. Lawrence County rushed for only 87 yards on 26 attempts.
East Limestone, on the other hand, rushed for 316 yards on 46 attempts. Gardner led the way with 148 yards on 23 carries. Swart rushed for 128 yards on 11 attempts.
