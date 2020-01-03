Defense the name of the game at Athens

The popular saying “offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships” might as well be the motto for the Athens girls basketball team.
The Golden Eagles have rolled to a 14-2 start to the season by not allowing an opponent to score 40 points in a game this season. Athens will play its first area game of the season tonight when the Golden Eagles host Muscle Shoals at 6 p.m.
Athens coach Eddie Murphree said the strong defense comes from hard work and hustle, which he demands from his players.
“It's just the way we do things,” Murphree said. “We don't base playing time on points scored. We base playing time on hustle, defense and putting the team first, instead of me first. If you do that, you're probably going to be able to get playing time with us and contribute to our team.”
Demanding that level of team-based play is one thing, but having players readily accept and enjoy playing that style of basketball makes the team successful, Murphree said.
“They have really bought into that mindset,” he said. “They take a lot of pride in their defense. They're just really unselfish and it's a team-first mentality. It's a great group of kids to be associated with. I'm real thankful to be able to coach this group of young ladies.”
Athens returned standout guards Nahyriah Timmons and Alaina Taylor, and added West Limestone sophomore transfer Caroline Bachus to patrol the paint. While the amount of points the trio scores varies, the amount of assists, rebounds and hustle plays never wavers.
Timmons averages about 10 assists per game, while Bachus is averaging double-digit rebounds. Taylor's defensive prowess showed itself in a victory over Class 4A No. 1 team Rogers, when she held All-State player and 2019 state tournament MVP Mady Krieger scoreless.
“I think it's just the culture of our program,” Murphree said. “It's a team-first mentality, and these girls care about each other. They cut up and have a good time with each other, but when it's time to flip the switch, they flip it.”
The Golden Eagles will need to flip that switch tonight when they host Muscle Shoals in the Class 6A, Area 15 opener. The Trojans boast one of the top players in Alabama in Sara Puckett, and they are defending area champions.
“They've got a really good team and are playing very well,” Murphree said. “They're very athletic, have good size, and Sara Puckett is one of the top players in the class of 2021. I think it will be a great game. Our girls are up for it, and Coach (Dewayne) Shoulders and I feel like we've put them in a good position to have success. They've just got to go out there and execute it.”
Murphree has coached a lot of very good teams during his year at Athens as both an assistant coach and head coach, but this year's team is a little different.
“Through the entire time I've been at Athens, for the most part, our teams have always shared the ball and done things well, but this team is special,” he said. “They represent us well on and off the court and are fun to watch. You probably don't get but maybe one or two of these teams in a career, so you'd better enjoy it and be thankful to the good Lord that you do get to coach a group like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.