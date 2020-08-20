Ardmore scored four defensive touchdowns to pull away from Tanner and take a 42-18 victory in Thursday night's season opener.
The Tigers had two fumble returns for touchdowns and two interception returns for touchdowns to win by 24 points, despite being outgained by nearly 100 yards.
Ardmore led 13-0 before its offense even took the field as each of Tanner's first two offensive possessions ended in Tiger touchdowns.
Ardmore got on the board on the third play of the game when Chris Allen intercepted a pass and returned it 63 yards for a score to put the Tigers up 6-0.
That score only held up for one additional play, as Nathan Reyer scooped up a Tanner fumble and returned it 45 yards for a score.
Tanner finally got its offense going on its next drive, quickly moving downfield to score a touchdown on a 21-yard run by Evan Fuqua.
Ardmore's offense finally got the ball with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter and got a score of their own by moving inside the 15-yard line. Xzander Atkins booted a 29-yard field goal to make the score 16-6 and end a topsy-turvy first quarter.
Tanner cut the lead to four points on its next possession. A 39-yard run by quarterback Skylar Townsend put the Rattlers in scoring position, and after Michael Guster broke open a 17-yard run to the 1-yard line, Townsend scored on a quarterback sneak to pull Tanner within four points after the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
But just when it looked as if the Rattlers had some momentum, the turnover bug struck again. Tanner's next possession looked promising, as the Rattlers drove inside the 40-yard line, but once again, disaster struck as Reyer scooped up another fumble and rumbled 62 yards for a score to give Ardmore a 23-12 lead.
Tanner came right back, however, with Guster racing 42 yards down the sideline for a touchdown late in the half to make the halftime score 23-18.
But any momentum Tanner carried into the half vanished in the second half. Ardmore's defense turned up the pressure and held Tanner to just 78 total second-half yards.
Perhaps the play of the game came late in the third quarter. Tanner had just been stopped on downs at the Ardmore 20-yard line, and two plays later quarterback Owen Doss threw a screen pass to Conner Harbin. Harbin looked to be stopped for a short gain, but broke several tackles along the sideline and raced 65 yards for a score that gave the Tigers some breathing room.
Ardmore had two more long touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Running back Thomas Colston broke loose for a 65 yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and Allen closed the scoring late in the game when he intercepted another pass and ran untouched 80 yards to put the icing on the cake.
Colston finished the game with 119 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while Doss had 97 passing yards. Guster had a fine game for Tanner in defeat. The senior rushed 20 times for 156 yards and also had a 50-yard reception.
Ardmore will host Elkmont next Friday, while Tanner will play host to Lexington.
