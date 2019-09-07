It only took Deshler one half to score all the points they would need in a 55-0 victory over Elkmont Friday night in both team's Class 4A, Region 8 opener.
The Tigers scored 21 points in the first quarter and 34 more in the second to take a 55-0 halftime lead before coasting to the victory in the second half.
Deshler had 516 total yards to Elkmont's 91, including 376 rushing yards on 29 carries.
Deshler got on the board early when Bryan Hogan scored on a 10-yard run. The Tigers added to their lead with a 4-yard touchdown run by Will Pilgrim midway through the first quarter and a 66-yard touchdown run by Colton Patton in the closing seconds of the quarter.
Deshler completely blew the game open in the second quarter with five more touchdowns. Patton started the second-quarter scoring with a 42-yard touchdown run before Will Collinsworth scampered 84 yards for a score on the Tigers' next possession.
Mekyli Nance followed that up with a 32-yard touchdown run before Patton scored his third touchdown of the game on a 9-yard run. Deshler closed the scoring with a bang as Pilgrim threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Jordan McGee with 59 seconds remaining in the first half.
Patton led Deshler with 121 yards on just four carries. Elkmont was led by Jonah Smith, who rushed for 71 yards on 11 carries.
Elkmont (0-3) plays at West Limestone next Friday.
