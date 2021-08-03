The Los Angeles Angels recently announced former Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher Reid Detmers was promoted to its club.
His first outing with the Angels took place Sunday against the Oakland A's in a 8-3 loss. He pitched 4 1/3 in his MLB debut, allowing six runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. His ERA currently sits at 12.46.
He’s currently ranked as the second best prospect in the Angels organization and ranked 57 overall by mlb.com. Detmers becomes the first former Trash Panda to reach the Major Leagues.
Detmers made 12 starts with Rocket City and went 2-4 with a 3.50 ERA along with 18 walks and 97 strikeouts.
He was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake July 22. At that time, his 97 strikeouts led Double-A South. In his Triple-A debut, he pitched six innings with one walk and nine strikeouts to earn himself the victory.
Detmers currently holds the Rocket City record for strikeouts in a game with 16 against the Chattanooga Lookouts back on June 26. He followed up that pitching performance five days later with 14 strikeouts against the Biloxi Shuckers.
