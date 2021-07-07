The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced that starting pitcher Reid Detmers has been selected to the American League roster for the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. The game will take place Sunday, July 11, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado as part of the MLB All-Star festivities.
Detmers is currently ranked as the Los Angeles Angels second ranked prospect in their organization and No. 57 prospect overall by MLB.com.
He was the Angels first round selection with the 10th pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
Over his first nine professional starts, Detmers holds a record of 2-2 with a 3.95 ERA. He leads all of Double-A South with 76 strikeouts. He recorded 16 strikeouts in just six innings, a career-high, back on June 26 against the Chattanooga Lookouts.
Detmers has improved in every outing so far this season. In the month of June alone, he went 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA with just five walks and 46 strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.