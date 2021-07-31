A complete nine-inning game pitched by Rocket City Trash Pandas starter Jhonathan Diaz led to a 3-2 victory Thursday night over the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field.
This was the first ever nine-inning complete game thrown by a Rocket City starter at Toyota Field. Diaz allowed just two earned runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Rocket City got things going in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run shot just over the left field wall by Orlando Martinez to give the Trash Pandas a 2-0 advantage after one.
In the second, Rocket City's Ray-Patrick Didder reached after a one-out walk was allowed by Birmingham's starter Kade McClure. Michael Cruz lined a RBI double down the left field line, scoring Didder all the way from first to put the Trash Pandas up 3-0.
Birmingham scored two runs in the third to make it 3-2 on a RBI single by Romy Gonzalez and a solo home run by Xavier Fernandez.
After the fourth inning, Diaz would not allow another baserunner. Diaz retired the final 14 Barons batters he faced, including striking out the side in the seventh.
The Trash Pandas are two games above .500 for the first time since June 29. After a Tennessee Smokies victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Trash Pandas find themselves only one game out of first place in the Double-A South North Division.
Wednesday's game
Trash Pandas 8, Barons 7
A walkoff wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to Rocket City’s Torii Hunter Jr. led to a 8-7 win Wednesday night over the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field.
With the game tied at 7-7 in the top of the 10th, Rocket City reliever Adrian Alemida got a pair of strikeouts and a pop up bunt to keep the game tied for the Trash Pandas to take advantage in the bottom of the frame.
Rocket City’s Dalton Pompey began the bottom half on second base and advanced to third on a single by Ibandel Isabel off of Barons reliever Anderson Severino. The very next pitch to Hunter Jr. was a wild one, allowing Pompey to score and give the Trash Pandas the victory.
The Trash Pandas got the scoring going right out of the gate. On just the second pitch in the bottom of the first inning, Luis Aviles Jr. launched a solo shot over the left field wall. Later in the inning, Mitch May reached on a throwing error that allowed Martinez to score to put the Trash Pandas up 2-0.
Birmingham tied things up at 2-2 in the third on a two-run home run by Jameson Fisher off of Trash Pandas starting pitcher Aaron Hernandez. The Barons took the lead of 3-2 when Joel Booker stole third and came home to score on a throwing error by Trash Pandas catcher Michael Cruz.
After Birmingham’s starter Konnor Pilkington got the first two Trash Pandas batters out in the bottom of the third, Cruz managed to keep the inning alive for the Trash Pandas. He hit a two-out double followed by Aviles’ second home run of the game to put the Trash Pandas back in front 4-3. Brendon Davis followed the Aviles home run with a blast to left-center. Martinez and David MacKinnon hit back-to-back doubles kept the inning going allowing one more run to come around to score for a 6-3 Rocket City lead.
Birmingham’s Xavier Hernandez got two runs back in the fifth with a two-run blast down the left field line to make it a one-run game at 6-5.
Over five innings, Hernandez gave up five runs, four earned, on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Matthias Dietz made his Double-A debut out of the bullpen for the Trash Pandas, giving a double and two costly errors, allowing the Barons to tie the game up at 6-6.
The Trash Pandas once again retook the lead of 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single to left field by MacKinnon.
The Barons tied things up in the ninth with two outs after a RBI triple to right center by Ian Dawkins.
Aviles went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.