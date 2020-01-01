FILE - In this Oct. 8, 1956, file photo, New York Yankees' Don Larsen delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of Game 5 against the Brooklyn Dodgers in the baseball World Series en route to the first World Series perfect game. The Yankees won 2-0 and went on to win the series. Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory in 1956 for the Yankees when he threw a perfect game and the only no-hitter in World Series history, died Wednesday night, Jan. 1, 2020. He was 90. (AP Photo, File)