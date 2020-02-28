Donkey basketball returns to Clements

The sight of donkeys being ridden and dragged across a basketball court is something that has to be seen to be believed. Clements High School softball coach Wendy Gordon is making sure everybody gets the opportunity to see such a sight once again.
Clements will host its second donkey basketball game after the raging success of last year's game. This year's game will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27 at the high school gymnasium.
The game will once again feature faculty and community members taking on students. The game will consist of four 8-minute quarters, with six players on each team. Fun events will take place between quarters and students from the Blue Springs Elementary physical education program will be performing at halftime. Concessions will also be available at the game.
“Everybody is excited about it,” Gordon said. “Last year, the students were all hesitant about riding, but once they got here they saw how fun it looked and they all wanted to ride. Last year we tried to get the interest and excitement up because nobody had been to one before and didn't know what to expect. This year, everyone is really exciting about doing it again.”
Last year's game was played in front of a large crowd and made about $1,500 for the softball program. Gordon hopes this year's game is bigger and better.
“We had a really good turnout for our first year,” Gordon said. “We're hoping for an even bigger turnout this year. We hope the gym is full.”
The donkeys and helmets will be provided by Circle A Donkeys, of Henry, Tennessee, a company which has been doing donkey basketball games across the Southeast for many years, according to its website.
The donkeys will be wearing rubber boots on their hooves so they don't scratch the floor, and plenty of softball player “volunteers” will be there to scoop up any messes the animals make.
While the event is a fundraiser for the Clements softball team, Gordon said the main reason the team is having the donkey basketball game is for community entertainment.
“We want everyone to come out and have a good time,” Gordon said. “Nowadays we don't provide a way for our kids to come out and have some good, clean fun. This is a way to do that.”
Tickets for the game are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased from any Clements softball player, or at the main offices at Clements High or Blue Springs Elementary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.