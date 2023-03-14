In his nationally acclaimed books and documentary films, Athens native Keith Dunnavant has written definitively about many sports legends, including Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Montana, and Bart Starr.
Dunnavant started his journalism career as an Athens teenager, before becoming an award-winning writer and editor for newspapers and magazines in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta. He is frequently seen as a featured historian on television, including prominent roles in ESPN's college football history series 'The American Game' and SEC Network's 'Saturdays in the South.'
Now Dunnavant is coming home to host the world premiere of a story close to his heart.
"Willie's Gift," a short documentary film about Athens High School's 1975 state championship football team, premieres April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the new AHS auditorium.
Tickets will be available for $20 each at several outlets around Athens, as well as digitally and at the door. Details and outlets will be announced soon.
Ticket sales benefit Feed the Eagle, the food and nutrition program that supports the Athens football team.
In 1975, Coach Larry McCoy's Golden Eagles finished 12-1-1 to claim the school's first Class 3A State Championship. The team is considered one of the greatest in Alabama history.
The film features exclusive interviews with running back/linebacker Freddie Smith, the 3A Player of the Year who later starred at Auburn, head coach Larry McCoy, and key players including John Marshall, Steve Parker, Bill Ming, and Thomas Woodroof.
Eight members of the team have been inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
Presenting sponsors include Athens State University, City of Athens, First Metro Bank, Jimmy Bryan Homes, Jimmy Smith Buick GMC, Martin & Cobey, Mauldin & Jenkins, Ming Group, and The Orthopedic Center.
"This is the story of a great football team, one that was a big part of my life growing up, and it's also a story about the connective tissue between the program and its community," said Dunnavant, the author of the 2006 bestseller THE MISSING RING, about the 1966 Alabama Crimson Tide. "It digs into the power of pride and shared values and how a loving parent can make all the difference."
Fans are encouraged to come walk the red carpet and mingle with members of the team starting at 5:30 p.m. The program starts at 6:30.
After the film, Dunnavant will host a brief Q-and-A session with members of the team.
"This will be a night of celebration for Athens," said Dunnavant, a 1983 AHS graduate. "This is our opportunity as a community to recognize this championship football team and also what high school football represents to our culture. I look forward to seeing old friends and sharing this special moment with my hometown."
