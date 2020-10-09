East Limestone pulled away from Ardmore in the fourth quarter to take a 45-14 victory in a Class 5A, Region 8 matchup Thursday night, and in the process clinched a home first-round playoff game.
The Indians are guaranteed to finish no lower than second place in the region standings, and the top two teams in each region host first-round playoff games.
East will travel to Russellville next Friday night to play the Tigers in a game that will decide the region championship.
While East Limestone has mostly relied on the run game this season, the Indians opened up the passing attack against the Tigers, and quarterback Dillon Parris had the best game of his career. Parris completed 11-of-12 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
East had a balanced offensive attack, rushing for 195 yards and passing for 174. The Indians defense held Ardmore to just 169 total yards.
But it took a long time for East Limestone to assert its dominance. Ardmore hung with the Indians for three quarters.
The Indians got on the board first when Syrus James capped off a long drive with a 27-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.
East Limestone added to its lead when Parris threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kollin Swart. The score was set up by a 36-yard completion from Parris to James earlier in the drive.
However, Ardmore, which had just 5 offensive yards to that point in the game, used its special teams to get a score, as Conner Harbin returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown that made the score 10-7 after Xzander Atkins' extra point.
After the teams traded punts on their next possession, East got the ball back with just over 2 minutes remaining in the half. A 60-yard completion from Parris to James put the Indians in scoring position, and Parris capped it off with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Gardner with 43 seconds remaining before halftime.
However, Ardmore wouldn't go away. The Tigers received the opening kickoff of the second half and drove for their only offensive touchdown. Quarterback Owen Doss capped off the drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brody Dunn to close the score to 17-14 with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter.
But East would quickly respond with a touchdown drive of its own. A 35-yard run by Gardner put the Indians inside Ardmore's 15-yard line, and Jamison Drake would score on a 1-yard plunge a few plays later to give the Indians a 10-point lead.
East Limestone then dominated the fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns to put the game away. Gardner opened the quarter with a 26-yard touchdown run to give East some breathing room, and Parris then threw his third touchdown of the night when he pitched the ball forward to Swart, who did the rest of the work on an 18-yard jaunt to the end zone.
Swart then put the icing on the cake when he intercepted a pass and returned it 47 yards for a score for the final margin.
Gardner finished the game with 150 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Swart had eight catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. James had two receptions for 96 yards, while also kicking a field goal and six extra points.
Ardmore was led by Chris Allen, who had 67 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards in the game.
East improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in region play. Ardmore fell to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in region play. The Tigers will host Lee-Huntsville in a must-win game next Friday. Ardmore has to win its final two games, against Lee and Mae Jemison, in order to qualify for the playoffs as the No. 4 team from Region 8.
