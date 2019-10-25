A blocked extra point in the first quarter turned out to be the difference in the game as East Limestone dropped a 28-26 heartbreaker to Guntersville in the Indians' final Class 5A, Region 8 game of the season.
East never could make up that point, as a 2-point conversion later in the game failed. Guntersville converted all four of its extra point attempts, which made up the winning margin.
East held a 19-14 halftime lead, but couldn't hang on in the second half. Guntersville took a lead it would not relinquish when Zackery Burnett threw an 18-yard touchdown pass Cooper Davidson midway through the third period.
The Wildcats then went up by two possessions on a 2-yard touchdown run by Logan Pate. East trimmed the deficit to two points on a T.J. Tyson 4-yard touchdown run with 2:33 remaining, but Guntersville (6-2, 5-2 region) recovered the onside kick and was able to run out the clock.
The game was close throughout, as Guntersville jumped on top less than 2 minutes into the game. Burnett threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jack Harris that put the Wildcats up 7-0 after Pablo Rios' extra point.
East quickly answered with a touchdown of its own when Kollin Swart scored on a 17-yard run, but the extra point was blocked.
East took a 13-7 lead in the first minute of the second quarter on a T.J. Tyson 6-yard touchdown run and Syrus James extra point, but Guntersville again answered on Logan Pate's 36-yard touchdown pass to Campbell Leach.
East Limestone had the final touchdown of the half on a 1-yard run by Tyson, but in one of the most critical plays of the game, the 2-point conversion run failed, leaving the Indians with a five-point lead instead of a seven-point lead.
Tyson had his best game of the season, rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. East had 246 rushing yards in the game to go along with 119 passing yards.
East Limestone (3-6, 2-5) closes out its season next Thursday by hosting Tanner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.