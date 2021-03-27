East had two goals within the first 10 minutes of Friday night’s game against the Ardmore Lady Tigers leading to an eventual 10-0 shutout. That goal total increased to 7-0 for East by the end of the first half. In the second, with only three goals needed to end the game, East's Errin Martin, Olivia Hart and Sierra James got the 10th and final goal in the ninth minute to complete the shutout.
“We got a wonderful group of girls. They have worked so hard, they’ve fought through the pandemic, being quarantined and never getting to practice,” East head coach Max Norman said. “But they have pulled together, we have had a winning season so far and they’re just an amazing group of girls.”
East defeats Clements in Limestone County championship
East defeated the Clements Colts 5-0 Saturday morning, in back to back shutouts, to become the 2021 Limestone County Champions.
East now has an overall record of 10-3. In those 13 games, they have outscored their opponents 62-11.
