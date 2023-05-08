East Limestone’s girls soccer team is back in the final four for the 5A state championship this season. They were state runner-up last year and hope to find themselves in the competition for the blue map and bring it home in 2023.
The team beat Guntersville in a 2-1 double overtime game on Friday, May 5.
“We’ve had a great season so far,” Coach Max Norman said. “That was a very challenging game. I think it probably took about five years off my life.”
He said they ended regulation time tied 1-1 and with about a minute and a half left got the winning goal to move the Indians on in the playoffs.
“It was a hard game, but I’ll say Guntersville was a great team. They were well coached, and they wanted to win the game. They played their hearts out but my girls wanted it more,” he said.
Coach Norman said he’s only gone to double overtime like that 3 times in his career as a coach.
The team is 20-2-1 on the season and is undefeated in area play. They have scored 136 goals. They’ve only given up 19 goals.
The team also broke seven school records this year in most goals scored, hat tricks, assists, shots on goal, shots in a game, corner kicks in a season and corner kicks in a game.
Lily Hosmer set two individual records for most goals in a game (8) and most assists in a season (31).
The girls’ team heads to the John Hunt Soccer Complex in Huntsville on Friday, May 12 to take on Springville.
