Entering the fourth quarter, it looked like it would be anybody's game, but East Lawrence scored three touchdowns in the final period to pull away from Clements and take a 36-18 victory.
Clements had fought back from a 15-0 deficit to pull within 15-12 entering the fourth, but the Eagles took control of the game and remained in first place in Class 3A, Region 8 with the win.
East Lawrence (6-1, 4-0) is the only undefeated team remaining in the region.
Eagles quarterback Levi Barnes was the difference in the game, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for two more.
Barnes gave East Lawrence the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. A safety pushed the lead to 9-0 before Barnes connected with Dawson Terry on a 36-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 15-0.
However, Clements got some momentum before halftime when Jayden Gilbert threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Hall on the final play of the first half.
The Colts closed the gap to three points late in the third quarter when Gilbert threw his second touchdown pass of the game, this one a 4-yarder to Brady Moore.
However, it was all East Lawrence after that, as Barnes made sure the Eagles wouldn't be going home with a loss. Barnes scored on a 3-yard turn to give East Lawrence some breathing room, then threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Terry to extend the lead to 29-12.
Cayden Rivers put the game out of reach with a 14-yard touchdown run with 3:21 left to play.
Clements got a consolation touchdown in the final minutes when Gilbert found the end zone from 11 yards out.
The loss puts Clements a 1-6 overall and 1-3 in region play. However, the Colts still have a good chance of making the playoffs. If Clements wins its final two games against Danville and Elkmont, the Colts will make the playoffs as long as Phil Campbell doesn't beat East Lawrence next Friday.
