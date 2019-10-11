East Limestone and Ardmore might have been eliminated from playoff contention last week, but the two teams have plenty to play for tonight when they meet on the field in a county rivalry game.
“This is a neighborhood game this week,” Ardmore coach P.J. Wright said. “Make no mistake, both teams are going to play hard just because of the rivalry and what’s at stake. It’s our goal to compete with and beat East in everything, whether it be football, volleyball or scholar’s bowl. It doesn’t matter.”
Ardmore and East Limestone have both struggled this season. The Tigers (2-4, 0-4) have lost four consecutive games after starting the season 2-0, while the Indians (1-5, 0-4) have dropped five straight after a season-opening win over West Limestone.
But even though the playoffs are no longer an option for either team, this week is important for each program.
“This is a chance for us to try to get better this week,” East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh said. “Ardmore has improved the whole year, and I don’t think we’ve done too much improvement. If you’re a football player, you want to get better each week. We need to finish well in the second half and see if we can get back on the right track.”
Wright said he has been pleased with the improvement his inexperienced team has made. The Tigers started the season with 36 of their 46 players having never played a snap of varsity football before. After taking some big losses early in region play, Ardmore played perhaps its best game of the season last week in a 24-17 loss to Brewer.
“Really, in all three phases of the game, we’ve gotten better,” Wright said. “At the beginning of the year, we had a hard time hanging on to the football and shot ourselves in the foot a lot. We’ve been able to minimize our mistakes. Defensively, we really had a hard time tackling at the beginning of the year and getting up to game speed. We’ve been able to play faster and be more physical on the defensive side of the ball.”
East Limestone has been bitten by poor second halves. The Indians have led in the first half of the majority of their games but faded in the second half of each game in the five-game losing streak.
“Turnovers and big plays have both killed us,” Pugh said. “Those two things right there will get you beat. We haven’t done a good job of eliminating both of them at the same time. We have to get better at those areas to be able to compete.”
Wright said this week’s game against East has taken the sting of playoff elimination away a bit.
“I’m glad to have East this week,” Wright said. “If it wasn’t East we were playing this week, it would’ve been more difficult to get these guys geared up for practice. But when you tell them you’re playing East Limestone, they get a different look about them. We haven’t had to give them a lot of motivation this week.”
