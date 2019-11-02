East Limestone closed a tough season on a winning note Friday, as the Indians took down Tanner 57-13.
East suffered through a five-game losing streak during the season, but came back to win three of its final four games, with the only loss being a 28-26 heartbreaker against Guntersville.
The Indians rushed for 294 yards and had 371 total yards, while Tanner was held to just 152 total yards, including 31 in the second half.
The East Limestone defense also forced five turnovers, intercepting four passes and recovering a fumble.
East wasted no time taking control of the game, as they scored 21 points in the first quarter. D.J. Davis capped off the Indians' opening drive with a 41-yard touchdown run. Syrus James added the first of his four extra points.
Fourteen seconds later East was on the scoreboard again, as J.D. Farrar fell on a Tanner fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
T.J. Tyson put East up 21-0 with an 11-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter. Tanner finally stopped the bleeding, as Skylar Townsend scored on a 2-yard run and Gabriel Gonzalez added the PAT.
However, any momentum Tanner might have had from the touchdown quickly evaporated, as East scored two more touchdowns. Davis scored on a 22-yard run to re-establish the 21-point lead, and Dillon Parris then tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Kollin Swart. Angel Cortes added the first of his three extra points to put the Indians up 35-7.
Tanner closed the scoring in the first half with a touchdown on the final play of the half. Townsend threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Jones as the clock struck zero to pull Tanner within 35-13.
However, the second half completely belonged to East Limestone, as the Indians defense smothered Tanner's offense.
East got its second defensive touchdown of the night when Jed Sutherland intercepted a pass and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter. Isaiah Sutherland ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Indians up 43-13.
East Limestone added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Tyson scored on a 25-yard run and Fortune Wheeler closed the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Davis led East Limestone with 147 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. Tyson had 53 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.
East Limestone finished its season with a 4-6 record, while Tanner's final record is 1-9.
