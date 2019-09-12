East Limestone faces critical region game

East Limestone football coach Jeff Pugh makes no bones about the importance of Friday night's Class 5A, Region 8 game at Madison County.
“This is a must win,” Pugh said. “We've got it on our minds that we have to win this game. We've put ourselves in the same situation we did last year. Every region game is going to be a war, so we need to get on the winning track right here in the region.”
East Limestone is in the exact same position it was last year, having lost its region opener to Madison Academy. Last year the Indians dropped a 49-21 decision to the Mustangs, but bounced back to defeat Madison County 48-14 and went on to finish second place in the region.
The Indians are looking for the same success this year after falling 42-20 to Madison Academy last week. However, Madison County looks to be a much stronger team this year, especially on offense. The Tigers (1-2) are averaging more than 36 points per game, but lost a 49-42 shootout to Guntersville last week in their region opener.
“They've got a lot of people back on both sides of the ball that played last year, their quarterback, two running backs and three or four real good receivers,” Pugh said of Madison County. “They've got that cohesiveness. You can tell they've played together for a while. It's going to be tough on our defense, and hopefully we can keep them to two or three touchdowns and give us a chance to be in the game in the fourth quarter.”
While Madison County's offense has been humming along to start the season, East Limestone's has sputtered mightily. The Indians had six turnovers in last week's loss, including five interceptions. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns and another gave Madison Academy a short field and set up another Mustangs touchdown.
“There's no doubt we've got to work on our offense,” Pugh said. “We shot ourselves in the foot time and time again last week. We gave ourselves no chance to win that game. You're not even going to beat a bad team with six turnovers, and you're definitely not going to beat somebody with a good program like Madison Academy.”
Pugh said East Limestone's region is a tough one, and the Indians can't afford to fall to 0-2 if they hope to make the playoffs.
“Every game in our region is going to be a war,” Pugh said. “We've really got to improve offensively to be a playoff team, to be honest with you. We've really got to do some things differently.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.