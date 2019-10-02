After taking a week out of region play to face Athens in a rivalry game, East Limestone is entering a stretch of four Class 5A, Region 8 games that will determine whether the Indians make their second consecutive playoff appearance.
“We've got to win them all,” East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh said. “We know our backs are against the wall, and we've got to win to be able to get in the playoffs. We can't afford to lose another game.”
The first of those four games is a road game against a much-improved Arab team. The Indians (1-4, 0-3) defeated the Arabian Knights 42-0 last season. But, Arab (3-2, 1-2) is a much different team this year, with an offense that has scored more than 40 points in three of its five games.
“Last year, they didn't have their quarterback when we played them (due to injury),” Pugh said. “They've got him this time. He can throw the ball down the field, and he runs well. They've got two real good receivers, too. It's going to be tough.”
Pugh said the effort and execution was better in last week's game against Athens. The Indians overcame an early 13-0 deficit to take a 14-13 halftime lead before Athens scored five quick touchdowns in the third quarter and raced away to a 42-21 win.
“The effort was better, and the blocking was better, too,” Pugh said. “We improved in the offensive line. The backs have run hard all year, but they haven't finished their blocks. But it wasn't the blocking that hurt us Friday, it was the inability to stop the big play and the mistakes we made.”
Those mistakes have been killing the Indians all season, Pugh said. East led games against Madison County, Scottsboro and Athens, but lost all three due to mistakes and penalties.
“If we can eliminate those mistakes, I feel we're good enough up front to move the ball on people,” Pugh said. “We've got to sustain drives and finish drives and get points off of them. That's the way we win games, and people know that.”
The top four teams in the eight-team region make the playoffs. Currently, East Limestone is tied for last at 0-3. Arab is one spot above them at 1-2. However, wins in their last four games against Arab, Ardmore, Brewer and Guntersville would put the Indians right back in the playoff picture.
“The kids know what's at stake,” Pugh said. “We've got to get better this week and hope we come out of Arab with a win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.