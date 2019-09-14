East Limestone jumped out to an early 13-0 lead but couldn't hang on as Madison County roared back to take a 35-20 victory in Class 5A, Region 8 play Friday night.
East's defense gave up 275 passing yards and three touchdowns to Madison County quarterback Austin Mills as the Tigers picked up a crucial region win and left East winless in the region after two games.
Things looked good for the Indians (1-2, 0-2) early, as Dillon Parris threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Davis late in the first quarter. East opened the lead to 13 points as Parris ran 35 yards for a score late in the quarter.
But Madison County (2-2, 1-1) didn't stay down for long. Mills threw his first touchdown pass of the night shortly after, an 18-yard pass to Quamain Gamble, as East's lead was cut to 13-6 after the first quarter.
Two huge plays in the second quarter turned the momentum of the game. First, Madison County got a safety after tackling an East runner in the end zone. But the biggest play of the game came with just 56 seconds remaining in the first half, as Mills threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Fletcher to put the Tigers up 15-13 at halftime.
Madison County expanded the lead to 22-13 early in the third quarter on a 30-yard pass from Mills to Gamble, but East's Kollin Swart scored on a 17-yard run late in the quarter to close the gap to 22-20.
But that's as close as the Indians would get. Madison County scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Brayden Parton had a 2-yard run early in the quarter and Melshi Peyton Burdette put the game away with a 4-yard run.
Davis led East Limestone with 138 yards rushing on 21 carries to go along with his touchdown reception.
East Limestone continues in region play next Friday when it hosts Scottsboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.