East Limestone’s varsity girls ended their season Monday night with a 57-49 loss to Pleasant Grove at the Northwest Regional Tournament.
The Lady Indians held a 16-14 lead over the Class 5A No. 4 Lady Spartans after the first quarter, but Pleasant Grove pulled ahead at halftime (33-20) following a 19-4 second period.
East Limestone, however, didn’t quit.
Coach Jessica Thompson’s squad cut its deficit to eight (43-35) early in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Indians didn’t get any closer the rest of the way inside Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
Shauna Fletcher led East Limestone with 18 points, while Tyjah Duncan (11), Taylor Farrar (nine), Molly Thompson (seven), Aireale Lavender (two) and Niya Witherspoon (two) also contributed.
