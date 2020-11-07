East Limestone saw its season come to a close with a 35-21 loss to Parker in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night.
The Indians, the No. 2 seed from Region 8, couldn't stop the Thundering Herd, the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Parker led 21-0 at halftime and expanded the lead to 35-0 early in the fourth quarter before East Limestone got three fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the final margin closer.
Parker took control of the game early, scoring two first-quarter touchdowns. Chris Williams threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Nabryan Adams midway through the quarter before Jekovan Rhetta made the score 14-0 late in the quarter on a 3-yard run followed by a Andrelyus White extra point.
The Thundering Herd added a touchdown midway through the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Williams.
Williams scored his second rushing touchdown of the night late in the third quarter on an 11-yard run, before he closed out Parker's scoring by tossing a 50-yard touchdown pass to Camron Buchannon on the first play of the fourth quarter.
East Limestone finally got on the scoreboard on its next drive, when Kollin Swart scored on a 2-yard run. The Indians scored twice more in the fourth quarter. The first came on a 14-yard touchdown run by Jordan Gardner, and the second came on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Parris to Swart with 1:06 remaining in the game.
Parris finished the game with 186 passing yards on 14 completions. Gardner was the Indians' leading rushing with 47 yards on five carries.
East Limestone's rushing attack was held to just 93 yards, and the Indians had 279 total yards. Parker had 398 offensive yards, with 224 coming through the air and 174 coming on the ground.
East Limestone finished its season with a 6-4 record, while Parker improved to 6-4 and will host Alexandria in the second round of the playoffs next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.