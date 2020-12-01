East Limestone girls roll past West

East Limestone held West Limestone to just three points in the first quarter and two points in the fourth in rolling to a 53-25 victory Friday night.
The Indians led 11-3 after one quarter and expanded the lead to 26-13 at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 27-12 in the second half and seal the victory.
Bryanna Johnson led four East Limestone players in double figures with 16 points. Taylor Farrar scored 12 for the Indians, while Jirah Rogers added 11 and Riley Carwile chipped in with 10.
West Limestone was led by Carlie Belle Winter, who scored 11 points.
Addison 56, Athens Bible 47
Athens Bible attempted a furious comeback which came up short in a nine-point loss to Addison last Wednesday.
The Trojans trailed by 20 points midway through the third quarter, but went on a 14-1 run to cut the lead to seven. However, ABS wasn't able to get any closer before eventually falling by nine.
Cana Vining led Athens Bible with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Molly Chumbley added 16 points and eight rebounds. Breelyan Phillips and Brook Blakely had six points and seven rebounds each for ABS.
Boys
Tharptown 65, Athens Bible 55
Tharptown made 10 3-pointers in earning a 10-point win over Athens Bible in the Clements Thanksgiving Tournament last Wednesday.
Kacen Pierce had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead Athens Bible, while Rhett Wilson had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Walker Brand added 13 points.
Winston Nolen scored a game-high 30 points for Tharptown, while Dylan Valdez added 10 points.
