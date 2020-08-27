East Limestone already had one game canceled this season. Indians coach Jeff Pugh didn't want to take a chance of another getting canceled as well.
East has moved its home game against Mars Hill Bible School, originally scheduled for Friday, to Thursday to try and avoid forecasted Friday night thunderstorms. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.
“Looking at the weather, it looks like there's a chance this thing (Hurricane Laura) may clip northern Alabama, and we may have lightning,” Pugh said. “I don't want to deal with delays if it's a higher chance of storms for Friday night. ... I wanted to make sure we had a good night for the fans to come out.”
East Limestone was originally supposed to start its season last Friday with a home game against Guntersville. However, that game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. East will instead begin the season tonight against a Mars Hill team that played for the Class 1A state championship the past two seasons, winning in 2018 and finishing runner-up last year.
The Panthers moved up to Class 2A this year with the AHSAA's reclassification, but Pugh said don't be fooled by the difference in class size between Mars Hill and the Class 5A Indians.
Mars Hill opened its season last Thursday against a Class 6A Jasper team that has gone a combined 22-3 the last two seasons, and lost just 30-20.
“I've coached a lot of football games, and this is probably the most talented and well-coached small school team we've ever played against in my career,” Pugh said. “Coach (Darrell) Higgins does a very good job, and the players are well-coached. Some people may think there's no reason to go watch a 5A vs. a 2A, but you can throw that out the window. They're as good as any team we've played the last four years.”
Pugh said Mars Hill rush a wing-T offense very effectively and will be tough to stop.
“(Higgins) knows what to do to attack any defense,” Pugh said. “We have to be disciplined on defense and try to make them make some mistakes and get some stops. It's not going to be easy. What they do, they do very well.”
No matter how tonight's game goes, Pugh said it's important for his players to finally get to suit up and play.
“We just need to play football,” he said. “We need something good to happen for these kids. It's been a tough year already. They've been wanting to play ball, and I'm just glad we're going to play this year.”
