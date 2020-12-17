East Limestone pitcher signs to play in college

East Limestone right-handed pitcher Rylie Grisham has always dreamed of playing softball in college. Earlier this month, she made that dream come true when she signed to accept a softball scholarship to play at Mississippi University for Women, in Columbus, Mississippi.
“I'm really excited,” Grisham said after signing. It's always been my dream to play in college. I liked the coaches' (at MUW) philosophy and it had (the area of study) I wanted to go into, and no other school had that.”
Grisham didn't just wait for her dream to come true. She went out and made sure it would happen by putting in a lot of work on her own in addition to her practicing with the East Limestone team.
“I would go to pitching lessons at least twice a week, and during the summer last year I went three-to-four times a week,” Grisham said. “It's always been my goal to push to be the best.”
After last year's high school softball season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grisham said she is looking forward to playing a stress free senior season knowing where her next part of her softball career will be.
“I'm excited for my senior season and really hoping it doesn't get cut short or canceled this year either,” she said. “Now I'm not thinking I have to make every single good play to get a college coach to look at me.”
Grisham said playing at East Limestone helped her prepare for playing in college.
“It's helped me learn that grades are a big part of playing sports in college, because (college coaches) don't just look at your athletics, they look at whether you're good in the classroom,” she said. “Also, you can't have attitudes on and off the field and how you treat others is very important.”
