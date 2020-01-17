East Limestone rolls past Clements

East Limestone coach Josh Davis knew his team was going to be pretty good when he saw them in summer practices. Yet even he couldn't have known just how dominant the Indians would be against Limestone County opponents.
East continued to roll through its county opposition Thursday night as the Indians blasted Clements 56-11. The Indians are the heavy favorite to win next week's Limestone County Tournament, entering play as the No. 1 seed. The tournament begins 5:45 p.m. Thursday. East won the tournament in 2017, but lost to Ardmore in last year's tournament semifinal. Davis said this year's team is prepared to bring the trophy back to East.
“These girls have matured so much,” Davis said. “I think last year we had a lot of breakdowns because we weren't mature. I could tell this summer just how much they've really matured. They're playing with a lot of confidence, especially in the county.”
Clements has won 10 games this season, including victories over Tanner and Elkmont, but East Limestone's suffocating defense gave the Colts no chance from the opening tipoff.
The Indians led 12-2 after one quarter and expanded the lead to 29-8 at halftime. East didn't let up after halftime and outscored Clements 27-3 in the second half.
“Sometimes, you worry about how you play after you play a big area game and come back into the county,” Davis said. “Sometimes the energy is not there, but we had energy from the start tonight.”
Sophomore Bryanna Johnson led the Indians with 22 points, all of them coming in the first three quarters. Jirah Rogers added 17 for East in the victory. Clements was led by Jenny Trent and Leslie Gonzalez, who each scored three points.
Davis said the emergency of Johnson as a scoring threat has really helped the team, which is used to opposing defenses focusing on shutting down Rogers.
“Jirah sees a lot of double and triple teams, so we've had to have somebody else inside to get those easy baskets when we need them,” Davis said. “(Johnson) has done a good job of that. She works hard and is very physical. I think we've got two of the best post players in North Alabama.”
East Limestone also won the boys game, defeating Clements 76-33. Statistics were not available from that game at press time.
Boys
Athens 75, Ardmore 44
Athens and Ardmore gave students a rare treat Wednesday afternoon, as the two teams met at Athens Arena for a rare in-school game.
The varsity boys game tipped off at 1:30 p.m., allowing students a chance to watch the team during the last part of the school day.
Athens made the Golden Eagles students happy with a 75-44 victory over the Tigers.
As it did against East Limestone on Tuesday, Ardmore hung with Athens for one quarter before getting blown out in the second and third quarters. The Golden Eagles led just 9-7 after the first period but outscored Ardmore 26-14 in the second quarter to take a 35-21 halftime lead.
The Golden Eagles completely dominated the third quarter, outscoring Ardmore 24-8 to turn the game into a runaway.
Athens (9-8) had four players in double figures, led by Braden Gross and Jasper Stanley, who each scored 14 points. Jordan Scott scored 12 points, while Antonio Shoulders added 10.
Ardmore (9-11) was led by Chase Patterson with eight points and Samuel Hardiman with seven.
