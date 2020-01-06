East Limestone rolls past Elkmont

East Limestone played a very tough schedule over the Christmas break. The Indians participated in the Big Orange Classic at Hoover High School, where they faced some tough Class 6A and 7A competition.
While East lost two of their three games, falling to Center Point and Hoover after defeating Central-Tuscaloosa, coach Fred Steger said it helped them see what they need to do to compete against tough competition.
In their first game since that tournament, the Indians looked like they took those lessons to heart, as they rolled to a 73-36 victory over Elkmont Friday night.
“Playing against 6A and 7A schools at the Big Orange Classic helped us,” Steger said. “Seeing the physicality of those games and giving us the mental toughness with those close games we played. We've got to continue to improve and build off of that, and I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Austin Harvell was nearly unstoppable down low. The senior standout scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the team.
However, just as important was the Indians' 3-point shooting. East hit 11 3-pointers in the game, with D.J. Davis making five of his six attempts and Xavier Griffith going 4-6 from behind the arc.
Griffith finished the game with 18 points, while Davis tallied 15.
Steger said Davis' performance was very encouraging, as most teams try to shut down East's top two players Harvell and Griffith.
“I know everybody knows about our main two players, but we've got to continue to have other guys step up and have a lot of confidence in what we're doing on the offensive end of the floor,” he said. “Getting everybody into the mix in running the offense and executing everything is very important to our success.”
East Limestone took control of the game early, jumping out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter. Elkmont began the second quarter with a bit of a run, but East Limestone then went on a 10-0 run to pull back away and lead 39-24 at the half.
The Indians poured it on in the third quarter. East exploded for 29 points in the quarter to open up a 33-point lead, as Davis and Griffith poured in 3-pointer after 3-pointer.
“We shot the ball really well at home tonight, and our defense was good,” Steger said. “We've got to continue to move our feet on defense and stay in front of the offensive player. (Elkmont) moves the ball well and did some things that made us move our feet, which is what we need to see more of.”
Elkmont was led by Layton Smith with seven points. Christian Smith and Preston Robinson each scored six for the Red Devils.
Girls
East Limestone 56, Elkmont 15
Anyone leaving after the first quarter of East Limestone's game against Elkmont might have thought the final score would be close.
East had a slim 13-10 lead after one quarter but outscored Elkmont 43-5 over the final three quarters Friday to take a 41-point win over the Red Devils.
East took control of the game by outscoring the Red Devils 19-2 in the second quarter and outscored Elkmont 16-3 in the third quarter.
Jirah Rogers led East Limestone with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Taylor Thatch and Bryanna Johnson each scored 10.
Elkmont was led by Kayla Menefee with four points and four rebounds.
