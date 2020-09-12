East Limestone rolled up 373 rushing yards and took a 43-15 victory over Mae Jemison in a Class 5A, Region 8 matchup Friday night.
It was the second consecutive week East Limestone had a powerful rushing attack, after last week's 50-28 win over Lee-Huntsville.
Jordan Gardner was the star of the night Friday. The junior tailback rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, as East took a 36-0 lead after three quarters and coasted to victory in the fourth.
Kollin Swart added 84 rushing yards on eight carries for the Indians.
Gardner scored his first touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run midway through the first quarter to put East up 7-0. The Indians added two more scores in the second quarter on a 7-yard run by Jed Sutherland and a 45-yard scamper by Angel Cortez to take a 22-0 halftime lead.
Garner put the game away in the third quarter with two more touchdown runs. The first was a 5-yard run with 2:50 remaining in the third quarter. He followed that up with a 45-yard touchdown run to cap East's next possession and put the game completely out of reach.
East Limestone expanded its lead to 43-0 on a Tyler Kelly 7-yard run midway through the fourth quarter before Mae Jemison added two late touchdowns against the Indians backups. Kel Woods had both scores for Mae Jemison, one on a 16-yard run and the other on a 50-yard run with just over a minute remaining.
East Limestone's defense held Mae Jemison to just 170 offensive yards, with all of them coming on the ground. The Jaguars failed to complete a pass in 11 attempts.
East improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 5A, Region 8. The Indians will travel to face Brewer next Friday in another region game.
